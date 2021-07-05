Advertisement

Silver Alert issued for missing West Bend man

Michael Leinen
Michael Leinen(Wisconsin Crime Alert Network)
By Keagan Schlosser
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST BEND, Wis. (WMTV) - Officials have issued a Silver Alert Monday for a missing West Bend man who was last seen in Fairmount, North Dakota.

Michael Leinen, 76, was en route to his West Bend home and has not shown up, according to the Wisconsin Crime Alert Network.

Officials say Leinen is believed to have dementia and told his family he was lost while traveling on I-90 West around 9 a.m. Monday.

Leinen is not answering his phone and his family believes the battery went dead. His family added he would regularly stop for gas in Summerset when making this trip.

Leinen's car
Leinen's car(Wisconsin Crime Alert Network)

The missing man is white, has brown hair and was last seen wearing gray shorts and a white t-shirt with “Leinen Family Reunion” written on it.

He is driving a white GMC Yukon Denali XL pulling a 12-foot utility trailer with wood sides.

You can contact the Washington County Sheriff Department at 262-335-4411 with any details.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4 people hospitalized after Adventureland Park accident
Leah Foster
Family urges caution after little girl drowns in the Pecatonica River
16-year-old killed in Dane Co. crash
Public Health Madison Dane County shared that over the last month daily cases are in a steady...
Health officials de-escalate status of Epsilon COVID-19 variant
Madison Fire Dept. says the cause of the fire was improperly discarded fireworks
Fireworks blamed for 4th of July blaze that displaced family of 6

Latest News

UW schools keep start date on Jewish holiday
Study says hunting, poaching reduce Wisconsin wolf numbers
Suspect throws explosive at Milwaukee officers
Police: Beloit man hits squad car during high speed chase, injures officer