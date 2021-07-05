Thousands gather at Token Creek for Indpendence Day

TOKEN CREEK, Wis. (WMTV) - For the 39th year, thousands gathered in Token Creek for the “World’s Biggest Little Parade.”

Like most events, the Independence Day parade was canceled last year due to COVID-19.

But now, locals are glad to see the festivities back and better than ever.

Over the years, the event has raised more than $25,000 for scholarships and local organizations.

