Thousands gather at Token Creek for Indpendence Day
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 9:53 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TOKEN CREEK, Wis. (WMTV) - For the 39th year, thousands gathered in Token Creek for the “World’s Biggest Little Parade.”
Like most events, the Independence Day parade was canceled last year due to COVID-19.
But now, locals are glad to see the festivities back and better than ever.
Over the years, the event has raised more than $25,000 for scholarships and local organizations.
