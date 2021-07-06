Pocan to host town hall with State Rep. Francesca Hong

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Rep. Mark Pocan will hold a town hall Thursday, July 8 with State Rep. Francesca Hong at the Goodman Community Center to speak about critical state and federal issues.

After opening remarks, the representatives will take questions from community members.

The town hall is open to the public and though no RSVP is required, individuals can RSVP here.

All visitors will be temperature checked and screened upon entry.

Masks are required to be worn upon entry and in all public areas, but vaccinated individuals are not required to wear masks in the town hall meeting room.

