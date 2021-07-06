Alliant Energy Center holds first big event since ending COVID-19 clinic

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Alliant Energy Center is holding its first large-scale event Tuesday since shutting down its COVID-19 clinic over one week ago.

The event center is hosting the Wisconsin Future Farmers of America Convention from Tuesday through Thursday. County Executive Joe Parisi said he was looking forward to welcoming guests back to the venue.

“The Alliant Energy Center served as a hub during the pandemic, and as the Dane County community continues to recover, we are excited to provide visitors with a safe and enjoyable experience for in-person events and conventions,” Parisi said.

The convention will feature award honorees, competitions and a performance by the Peterson Farm Bros., organizers stated.

Alliant Energy Center executive director Brent McHenry said staff have worked hard to get their event operations back in order.

“Our industry-leading cleanliness and building ionization standards will keep people safe as they enjoy a return to in-person events,” said McHenry.

The convention is only open to members, teachers, alumni, sponsors and supporters.

The Alliant Energy Center will host the Dane County Fair from July 15-18 for the general public to attend, as well as the NOBULL CrossFit Games from July 27 to Aug. 1. Organizers added 60,000 people are expected to attend the 54th World Dairy Expo from Sept. 28-Oct 2.

The Alliant Energy Center stopped holding its COVID-19 clinic on June 26 after over 425,000 COVID-19 tests were performed and 83,000 vaccine doses were administered.

