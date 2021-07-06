Advertisement

Brewers acquire Tellez from Blue Jays for Richards, Francis

Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Rowdy Tellez loses his glove as New York Yankees' Aaron Judge...
Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Rowdy Tellez loses his glove as New York Yankees' Aaron Judge is safe during the first inning of a baseball game, Thursday, June 17, 2021, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)(Jeffrey T. Barnes | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers have acquired first baseman Rowdy Tellez from the Toronto Blue Jays for right-handed pitchers Trevor Richards and Bowden Francis.

The 26-year-old Tellez had been with the Blue Jays’ Triple-A Buffalo affiliate after struggling in the majors this season with a .209 batting average, four homers and eight RBIs in 50 games.

The 28-year-old Richards is changing teams for the second time this season.

The Brewers acquired him from Tampa Bay on May 21. Richards was 3-0 with a 3.20 ERA in 15 games with Milwaukee.

Francis has been pitching in the Brewers’ minor-league system.

