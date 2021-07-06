Advertisement

COVID-19 vaccines administered per week to Wisconsinites hits new low

So far this week, there have been 1,420 doses administered.
(Nelvin C. Cepeda/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP, Pool)
(Nelvin C. Cepeda/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP, Pool)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The number of COVID-19 vaccines administered last week was fewer than most other weeks to date in Wisconsin since the start of the rollout, the state’s top health agency posted Tuesday.

There were 43,577 doses given out last week, the Department of Health Services’ COVID-19 dashboard shows. You would have to go back to Dec. 20, 2020 to find a week with fewer shots administered to residents.

Vaccine administration has been on a downward slope since the week of April 4, when more than 428,000 vaccines were administered. This was the highest number of shots given out in one week ever in the state. The week of June 6 has been the only week since then with the number of vaccines being higher than the week before.

Other groups to note:

  • Just over half of residents have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine, while over 47% have completed their vaccine series.
  • Wisconsin children ages 12-15 are nearing 30%, currently sitting at 28.1%.
  • Dane County is nearing 70% for its residents having at least one dose.

Seven-day average for new cases hits new low

The seven-day rolling average for new COVID-19 cases has hit 63 cases Tuesday, DHS reports. This is the lowest it has been since March 23 of 2020, when it was set at 55 cases.

DHS confirmed 17 new cases Tuesday, bringing the total in the state up to 613,150.

Health officials also note no new COVID-19 deaths Tuesday.

