Dane Co. officials investigate gas station armed robbery

((Source: WMBF News))
By Keagan Schlosser
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 7:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOWN OF VIENNA, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane Co. Sheriff’s deputies are investigating an armed robbery that occurred Sunday night at the Shell gas station parking lot in the Town of Vienna.

The victims were working the Cornellier Fireworks stand when they were robbed at gunpoint at around 9:30 p.m. by two suspects, according to the Dane Co. Sherriff’s Office.

Lieutenant Chris Larsh said the suspects took cash, the victim’s cellphones and loaded the trunk of their vehicle with fireworks.

The two suspects are described as two males in their late teens or early twenties, police said.

One was described as a white male wearing a white shirt, white face mask and dark-colored baseball cap.

The second suspect was described as a black male wearing a black hoodie and black surgical mask.

The suspect vehicle is believed to be a Hyundai Sonata, or a similar make and model, red or maroon in color.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Dane County Communications at (608) 255-2345 or the Dane County Sheriff’s Office at (608) 284-6900.

