Dane Co. Regional Airport announces new non-stop service to Miami

American Airlines cancel summer flights sighting worker shortages and weather issues.
American Airlines cancel summer flights sighting worker shortages and weather issues.(WSAZ)
By Keagan Schlosser
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Regional Airport announced Tuesday that American Airlines will start a new non-stop service from Madison to Miami.

The service will run weekly on Saturdays from Nov. 6 to April 2., a release said.

With the addition of Miami, the Dane County Regional Airport now offers four non-stop seasonal flights to Florida, including Orlando, Tampa and Fort Myers.

The airport said they also recently announced the return of Frontier Airlines’ non-stop service to Las Vegas starting in August.

