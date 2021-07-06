Fireworks blamed for 2nd Madison house fire

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Improperly discarded fireworks are being blamed for a second Fourth of July house fire in Madison. The first one displaced a family of six, while this one caused damage to a neighbor’s home.

Using a garden hose, the homeowner managed to extinguish most of the flames outside the house, which is on Jubilee Circle, as firefighters raced to the scene, according to the Madison Fire Department’s initial report.

When firefighters arrived around 10:15 p.m., they found heavy smoke filling the garage ceiling as well as some hot spots and they proceeded to soak the attic area to prevent any spread, the report continued.

The homeowner told arriving firefighters everyone in the home had made it out safely and no injuries were reported, MFD added. Some light smoke made its way into the house, so crews set up some positive pressure ventilation fans to clear it and any carbon monoxide out. The family was then allowed to return to the home.

Investigators estimated the fire did approximately $50,000 in damage. Additionally, the heat from the fire reportedly damaged the siding of the neighbor’s home.

