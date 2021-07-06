Advertisement

Fireworks blamed for 2nd Madison house fire

(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Improperly discarded fireworks are being blamed for a second Fourth of July house fire in Madison. The first one displaced a family of six, while this one caused damage to a neighbor’s home.

Using a garden hose, the homeowner managed to extinguish most of the flames outside the house, which is on Jubilee Circle, as firefighters raced to the scene, according to the Madison Fire Department’s initial report.

When firefighters arrived around 10:15 p.m., they found heavy smoke filling the garage ceiling as well as some hot spots and they proceeded to soak the attic area to prevent any spread, the report continued.

The homeowner told arriving firefighters everyone in the home had made it out safely and no injuries were reported, MFD added. Some light smoke made its way into the house, so crews set up some positive pressure ventilation fans to clear it and any carbon monoxide out. The family was then allowed to return to the home.

Investigators estimated the fire did approximately $50,000 in damage. Additionally, the heat from the fire reportedly damaged the siding of the neighbor’s home.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4 people hospitalized after Adventureland Park accident
1-39 crash
Lanes reopen after at least one injured in crash on I-39/90 near Janesville
Crews searching the Wisconsin River near Spring Green for Parker Kruse.
Loved ones wait for missing boater thrown overboard into Wisconsin River
Public Health Madison Dane County shared that over the last month daily cases are in a steady...
Health officials de-escalate status of Epsilon COVID-19 variant
16-year-old killed in Dane Co. crash

Latest News

One person injured in motorcycle crash on State Highway 33
The event will be held on Sunday, August 15
Madison run/walk at McKee Park raises money to battle Huntington’s Disease
Accessible Beach Mat at Bernie's Beach
Madison Parks receives $100,000 gift to address park accessibility
UW Health designs nurse residency program to combat nursing shortage and burn out