Four local XP teams qualify for North American Finals

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Four local teams have qualified for the 2021 XP League North American Finals, which will be held in Raleigh, North Carolina August 7-8.

To qualify for nationals, teams competed in the XP League Regional tournaments which took place in Madison June 11-12, according to XP League Madison.

Madison is sending four teams to nationals- two teams of four players for Fortnite and two teams of six players for Overwatch. Participants are playing for the chance to win scholarships, gaming hardware and gaming accessories.

“I’m proud to send four teams to nationals,” Luis Puesan, XP League Madison Commissioner said. “The kids have worked extremely hard, and this will be a great opportunity to promote Madison’s growing youth esports community on a national level.

The team names are the Madison Marvels and Madison Eagles, according to XP League Madison.

The event will be livestreamed on XP League Madison’s Twitch channel.

