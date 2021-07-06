Advertisement

Four local XP teams qualify for North American Finals

The team names are the Madison Marvels and Madison Eagles
(Hawaii Pacific University)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Four local teams have qualified for the 2021 XP League North American Finals, which will be held in Raleigh, North Carolina August 7-8.

To qualify for nationals, teams competed in the XP League Regional tournaments which took place in Madison June 11-12, according to XP League Madison.

Madison is sending four teams to nationals- two teams of four players for Fortnite and two teams of six players for Overwatch. Participants are playing for the chance to win scholarships, gaming hardware and gaming accessories.

“I’m proud to send four teams to nationals,” Luis Puesan, XP League Madison Commissioner said. “The kids have worked extremely hard, and this will be a great opportunity to promote Madison’s growing youth esports community on a national level.

The team names are the Madison Marvels and Madison Eagles, according to XP League Madison.

The event will be livestreamed on XP League Madison’s Twitch channel.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4 people hospitalized after Adventureland Park accident
1-39 crash
Lanes reopen after at least one injured in crash on I-39/90 near Janesville
Crews searching the Wisconsin River near Spring Green for Parker Kruse.
Loved ones wait for missing boater thrown overboard into Wisconsin River
Public Health Madison Dane County shared that over the last month daily cases are in a steady...
Health officials de-escalate status of Epsilon COVID-19 variant
16-year-old killed in Dane Co. crash

Latest News

UW budget includes no undergraduate tuition increases
Bossier Parish Schools is hoping to vaccinate kids 16 and older.
SSM Health to offer inpatient COVID vaccinations
Kids App: Animal Antics
Kids’ App Pick of the Week: Animal Antics
A fire that damaged two homes was traced to improperly discarded fireworks, according to...
Fireworks blamed for 2nd Madison house fire