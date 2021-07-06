Advertisement

Giannis ‘questionable’ for Game 1 of NBA Finals

(Morry Gash | AP)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Jul. 6, 2021
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Milwaukee Bucks have announced that Giannis Antetokounmpo is ‘questionable’ for Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

Antetokounmpo hyperextended his knee during Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals last week against the Atlanta Hawks. Though an MRI revealed there was no structural damage to his knee, Antetokounmpo sat out for Game 5 and Game 6 of the series.

The team will play in Phoenix against the Phoenix Suns for Game 1 of the Finals. They will be back in Milwaukee for Game 3 on Sunday.

