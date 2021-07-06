Homicide warrant issued as search continues for suspect in Oneida Co. killing

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV/WSAW) - The Oneida Co. Sheriff’s Office has located two vehicles believed to be linked to last week’s killing of a 26-year-old woman in the Town of Pelican, however the suspect remains at large.

In an update Tuesday morning, the Sheriff’s Office stated a felony warrant has been issued for Christopher Anderson, accusing him of the first-degree homicide for the death of Hannah Miller.

Miller’s body was found late Wednesday morning along River Bend Road, near Highway 8, and investigators identified as Anderson as a suspect, issued an alert, and released images of the vehicles he may be driving within two hours.

They warn that Anderson should be considered armed and dangerous and anyone who spots him should not approach him and call 911 instead.

Anderson has a tattoo of an owl on his chest and tattoos on each hand. The tattoo on top of his right hand says G.M.F.B. The one on his left hand is a Celtic skull with a halo.

According to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, Seth Wakefield was arrested Friday and the 24-year-old from Rhinelander is expected to be charged with Party to a Crime of First Degree Intentional Homicide and Conspiracy to Commit First Degree Intentional Homicide. Wakefield remains in the Oneida County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

Court documents released late last week shed new light on the relationship between Anderson and the victim and showed how two eyewitnesses played a key role in the quick dissemination of information.

The two people called 911 after finding a woman in the ditch. They also said only 15 minutes earlier they had been down the same road and saw a man and woman outside of a white SUV. When they passed by the scene later, the vehicle and man were gone, but the woman’s body was in the ditch. One of the witnesses was shown a photo of Anderson and told authorities that was the man she saw outside of the SUV the first time they drove by.

At the scene, investigators found three spent shell casings and three live rounds. They did not find a gun, but during the course of the investigation made contact with a person near the scene that said he heard two to four gunshots.

Court documents say Miller and Anderson had been in a relationship for several years but had broken up in recent weeks. Friends of Miller told investigators the relationship was abusive.

On June 2, Miller reported to police Anderson had one of her vehicles and would not give it back. During that investigation, Miller said she feared Anderson would kill her.

A family member told authorities while Anderson did move out of the apartment the couple once shared, he likely still had a key.

Authorities confirmed Thursday, the couple’s child is safe and is with family.

Anderson is not in custody. Prosecutors have already filed a charge of first-degree intentional homicide.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Christopher Terrell Anderson call the Oneida County Sheriff’s Department at 715-351-5201.

