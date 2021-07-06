Madison run/walk at McKee Park raises money to battle Huntington’s Disease

Advertisement

By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 11:17 AM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Huntington’s Disease Society of America’s (HDSA) Wisconsin chapter announced they will host the Madison Team Hope Walk/Run event on Sunday, August 15.

The event, which will take place at 10:00 a.m. at McKee Farms Park, is HDSA’s largest fundraising event and takes place in over 100 cities across the U.S. The event has raised more than $14 million for Huntington’s disease since the program was founded in 2007, HDSA said.

“This is one of our largest and most exciting events,” Shana Verstegen, Event Coordinator said. “Many families large and small travel to McKee Farms for a morning of walking our beautiful 2k course or racing the professionally timed 5K. We provide music, lunch, a large silent auction, and with a splash pad and several playgrounds within walking distance the whole family will have a blast!”

All proceeds support HDSA’s mission to improve the lives of people affected by Huntington’s disease (HD) and their families, HDSA said.

Online registration and donation can be found at http://wisconsin.hdsa.org/about/madison-team-hope-walk-run.

