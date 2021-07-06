Advertisement

I-39/90 shut down in Janesville

Traffic incident closes I-39/90 in Janesville on Tuesday, July 7, 2021.
Traffic incident closes I-39/90 in Janesville on Tuesday, July 7, 2021.(Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A stretch of I-39/90 that cuts through Janesville has been closed in both directions because of a traffic incident.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, the crash happened around 1:40 p.m. near where the interstate passes over Mt. Zion Ave.

Authorities have closed both northbound and southbound lanes north of Milwaukee Street. The state patrol expects at least some lanes to be closed for at least two hours.

For now, northbound traffic is being diverted onto Hwy. 11 East. Drivers would then turn left onto U.S. 14, which will take them back to the interstate.

Southbound traffic will exit at Hwy. 14 and go west. When they reach U.S. 51, drivers will turn right onto State Hwy. 11 and head back to I-39/90.

They have not released any other details about the traffic incident.

This is a breaking news story. NBC15 News will provide more information as it develops.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4 people hospitalized after Adventureland Park accident
1-39 crash
Lanes reopen after at least one injured in crash on I-39/90 near Janesville
Crews searching the Wisconsin River near Spring Green for Parker Kruse.
Loved ones wait for missing boater thrown overboard into Wisconsin River
Public Health Madison Dane County shared that over the last month daily cases are in a steady...
Health officials de-escalate status of Epsilon COVID-19 variant
16-year-old killed in Dane Co. crash

Latest News

Pocan to host town hall with State Rep. Francesca Hong
(Nelvin C. Cepeda/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP, Pool)
COVID-19 vaccines administered per week to Wisconsinites hits new low
Meriter primary care clinics to offer COVID-19 vaccinations
Rittenhouse attorney wants to show victim was sex offender