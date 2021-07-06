Madison PD monitoring speed on East Washington Ave. following fatal crashes

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department monitored vehicle speed Tuesday afternoon in the same location on East Washington Avenue as a fatal vehicle crash involving a pedestrian last week.

According to the police department, officers made three stops during a short period of time for cars traveling at least 20 mph over the speed limit.

An officer also attempted to stop a fourth vehicle who allegedly drove through a red light at the same location. The department added that the vehicle fled from the officer during the traffic stop.

There were two fatal crashes on East Washington Avenue last week.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.