Man found dead after being hit by train in Bagley, sheriff’s office says

By Keagan Schlosser
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BAGLEY, Wis. (WMTV) - A man was found dead after appearing to be hit by a train Sunday night in Bagley.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call about an unresponsive male lying on the railroad tracks. When responders arrived, they found he was deceased.

Sheriff Nate Dreckman says the man was identified by his driver’s license as 25-year-old Dylan Bausch of Boscobel.

Dreckman says it appeared Bausch had been struck by a southbound train along the west side tracks. He believes Bausch was walking back from the street dance in Bagley and was headed to River of Lakes Campground.

The matter is still under investigation.

