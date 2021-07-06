Meriter primary care clinics to offer COVID-19 vaccinations

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UnityPoint Health – Meriter is offering the COVID-19 vaccine at all of their primary care clinics across Dane County.

Patients can request to receive a COVID-19 vaccine during their upcoming or scheduled appointment, Meriter said. If patients don’t have an upcoming appointment but would like to be vaccinated, they can call a Meriter clinic to schedule a time to come in.

Meriter is also partnering with the Madison Mallards and Urban League of Greater Madison to host a free vaccine clinic at the Mallard’s game and Negro League Tribute Night, Wednesday, July 7 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Anyone who gets vaccinated that evening at the clinic will receive a Great Dane Duck Blind GA Soda ticket for that evening’s game, according to Meriter. You do not need to be attending the game to get a vaccine at the event.

Insurance or ID are not required to receive the vaccine.

