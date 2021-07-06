Advertisement

Milwaukee police look for suspect who killed young mother

An Amber Alert was issued in Wisconsin for 2-year-old Ay’den Hall. The suspect in the abduction...
An Amber Alert was issued in Wisconsin for 2-year-old Ay’den Hall. The suspect in the abduction is Renado Hall.(NCMEC)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 7:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The family of an 18-year-old homicide victim gathered to remember her in Milwaukee as police continued to search for the suspect who fatally shot her.

Narianna Staten’s death Sunday prompted an Amber Alert for her 1-year-old son. Staten’s loved ones gathered Monday evening on the sidewalk where she was killed.

Her mother, her siblings and others say they are struggling with her sudden death. Police know who they’re looking for and say Renado Hall shot Staten and took the child who was later found safe.

Family members say he is the father of the child.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4 people hospitalized after Adventureland Park accident
1-39 crash
Lanes reopen after at least one injured in crash on I-39/90 near Janesville
Public Health Madison Dane County shared that over the last month daily cases are in a steady...
Health officials de-escalate status of Epsilon COVID-19 variant
16-year-old killed in Dane Co. crash
Madison Fire Dept. says the cause of the fire was improperly discarded fireworks
Fireworks blamed for 4th of July blaze that displaced family of 6

Latest News

Hannah Miller identified as victim in Oneida County homicide. Suspect identified as Christopher...
Homicide warrant issued as search continues for suspect in Oneida Co. killing
Warm and humid weather today will give way to much cooler conditions through the middle of the...
Warm and Humid Today; Turning Cooler Tomorrow
Pam Moe was looking after her daughter's dog Huckleberry when he ran away over the weekend....
Runaway pets common during 4th of July holiday
Fireworks explode in Toledo neighborhood
Fireworks explode in Toledo neighborhood