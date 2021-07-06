Nursing homes fight negative perceptions built during the pandemic

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In the wake of the pandemic, senior living facilities were painted with the broad brush of looking like places of despair, as the pandemic forced drastic lockdowns in an attempt to protect residents. The result kept many secluded to their rooms and away from the outside world.

As assisted living facilities tried to keep the most vulnerable safe, there became a balancing act of physical safety and quality of life. The CDC says that of the COVID deaths in the United States, over 58% of those who died were 75-years-old and up.

According to a survey conducted by Altarum.org, just 28% of residents survey said they went outside, and 64% said they did not leave their room to socialize.

Following over a year of pandemic storylines that made assisted living facilities seem lonely and foreboding, experts like Talamore’s Wendy Kempf are pushing back at the stigma that the pandemic has attached to such facilities.

“The pandemic painted every facility with a broad brush,” said Kempf. “But it misses a lot of hard work from the staffs at so many places, where they went the extra mile to help residents keep a social life despite the lockdowns.”

She says many nurses and doctors worked to set up games from room to room, like doorway bingo, which kept residents socially distant but still active in the community.

Staff also worked to help set up virtual calls for residents to connect them to the family and friends outside the facility.

She also says that the pandemic may have taught people what they are looking for in a home for their family members.

“The best way to find a living facility that will go that extra mile and be creative and find a balance of quality of life and safety is to go in-person,” said Kempf. “Websites are a great way to find a place, but to make sure it is meeting all the needs of your family member, you need to do in-person interviews with the staff and a tour of the facility.”

She added this is a great way to see what safety measures are implemented at the facility.

Kempf stressed the importance of starting that search now, as moving in the summer is far better than moving in the winter for someone looking for assisted living.

She believes a thorough look at an assisted living facility will help ease any concerns caused by the last 14 months.

