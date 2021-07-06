One person injured in motorcycle crash on State Highway 33

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One person was injured following a motorcycle accident on State Highway 33 near Oklahoma Avenue Friday, July 2.

At approximately 2:10 p.m. the Monroe County Communications Center received a report of a motorcycle accident.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office investigated the crash. The investigation determined that the driver, Timothy Goudy, 44, of Adams, WI was driving his 2008 Harley Davidson motorcycle eastbound on State Highway 33 when he lost control and drove into a curve in the roadway, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Goudy was transported by ambulance to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The Sheriff’s Office determined that speed and inexperience in driving a motorcycle were factors that led to the crash. Goudy was cited for for failure to keep his vehicle under control, the Sheriff’s Office said.

