Advertisement

Rittenhouse attorney wants to show victim was sex offender

((Adam Rogan / The Journal Times vía AP, archivo))
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Kyle Rittenhouse’s attorney wants a judge to allow him to argue that one of the men his client killed during a protest in Wisconsin last year was a sex offender, in hopes of showing the man was trying to steal Rittenhouse’s gun because he couldn’t possess one.

Prosecutors have charged Rittenhouse with killing Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber during the protests in August in Kenosha.

Rittenhouse has argued he acted in self-defense.

His attorney, Mark Richards, filed motions Thursday seeking permission to introduce evidence that Rosenbaum was convicted of having sex with a minor in Arizona in 2002 and couldn’t legally possess a firearm.

Richards says that bolsters his theory that Rosenbaum was trying to steal Rittenhouse’s gun during the protests.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4 people hospitalized after Adventureland Park accident
1-39 crash
Lanes reopen after at least one injured in crash on I-39/90 near Janesville
Crews searching the Wisconsin River near Spring Green for Parker Kruse.
Loved ones wait for missing boater thrown overboard into Wisconsin River
Public Health Madison Dane County shared that over the last month daily cases are in a steady...
Health officials de-escalate status of Epsilon COVID-19 variant
16-year-old killed in Dane Co. crash

Latest News

Pocan to host town hall with State Rep. Francesca Hong
(Nelvin C. Cepeda/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP, Pool)
COVID-19 vaccines administered per week to Wisconsinites hits new low
Traffic incident closes I-39/90 in Janesville on Tuesday, July 7, 2021.
I-39/90 shut down in Janesville
Evers defends his signing of opioid bill despite concerns