Runaway pets common during 4th of July holiday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Lost pets are a common problem around the Fourth of July, and area animal shelters are already seeing an uptick in reports. Fortunately, for many of these pet owners, there is a happy ending.

Those pet owners include Madison resident Pam Moe, who said neighbors helped find her family’s dog in just a few hours. Moe was watching her daughter’s dog Huckleberry over the weekend, and she said he has always been afraid of fireworks.

“As soon as he heard the fireworks, he would go downstairs and try to hide,” Moe explained.

She spent the holiday weekend with Huckleberry in the basement, trying to keep him calm. Early Saturday morning after a quick walk, Moe brought Huckleberry inside and went back to sleep. When she woke up, he was gone.

“I looked at the front door and it wasn’t latched very well and he pushed open,” Moe said she realized.

Moe and her husband walked and drove around the neighborhood looking for the dog with no luck, so Moe turned to the Nextdoor app.

“I immediately got a response from somebody,” Moe said.

Another couple had found Huckleberry in their driveway, a few miles away from home.

“His paws were all sore and red and he was limping,” Moe described.

Moe and Huckleberry’s story is not uncommon, especially this time of year, with frequent firework displays to celebrate Independence Day.

“Animals that normally would not wander off get spooked by the noise and run,” said Amy Good, director of development and marketing for the Dane County Humane Society (DCHS).

Good said DCHS saw nearly 20 lost pet reports over the holiday weekend, in comparison to a handful of cases normally.

DCHS also expects that number to rise over the next weeks of July as people continue to use fireworks over the summer months. Good said volunteers and staff will be working as fast as possible to reunite lost pets with their families.

“It’s a lot of detective work, it’s matching the lost reports that come into us with the found pet reports as well as the animals that we have on site,” she explained.

Good said the best thing for owners to do to guarantee a quick return is to make sure their pet has identifying information and a way to contact owners, on a collar, tags or a microchip.

“We always check every animal that comes in for a microchip, and we’re always excited when we find one because we know, chances are, we’re going to make that match very quickly because we have all the owner’s information right there,” Good explained.

Moe said she is just thankful Huckleberry is back home with his mom and that her neighbors are looking out for her.

“What a wonderful neighborhood we have here of caring people,” she said.

If your pet goes missing, DCHS said do not panic and file a lost pet report with them. Good said they are usually able to reunite pets and owners within 24 to 48 hours. She added people looking for their pet can also search DCHS’ Found Pets database on their website.

