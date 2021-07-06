Advertisement

UPDATE: Silver Alert canceled for 80-year-old man in Danbury, Burnett County

Gary Farsund
Gary Farsund(Wisconsin Crime Alert Network)
By Keagan Schlosser
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 9:02 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
DANBURY, Wis. (WMTV) - Officials canceled a Silver Alert Monday night for an 80-year-old man who may have dementia or other cognitive impairment.

Gary Farsund was last seen at his cabin around 11:30 a.m. Monday heading to a store in Webb Lake then a hardware store in Siren, Wisconsin Crime Network reported.

Officials said Farsund was found safe after 9:45 p.m. Monday.

