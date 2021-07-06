SSM Health to offer inpatient COVID vaccinations

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Patients admitted to a Wisconsin SSM Health hospital will be offered a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine during their stay beginning Wednesday.

The organization said if a second dose is required, patients will receive instructions about a follow-up appointment.

“This additional option will not only help protect potentially vulnerable patients when they return home from a hospital stay, but it will help protect our communities by helping us get closer to herd immunity,” Mo Kharbat, SSM Health Wisconsin Regional VP of Pharmacy, said.

To date, SSM Health in Wisconsin has administered more than 263,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines across their service area, according to a release.

SSM Health said they continue to host mobile vaccination clinics across the community.

Patients can receive a vaccine dose by asking about one during a previously scheduled appointment, by scheduling an appointment online or by calling their local Medical Group location.

Walk-in vaccinations are also available at primary care locations in Baraboo, Janesville, Madison, Monroe, Fond du Lac, Ripon, Sun Prairie and Waupun.

