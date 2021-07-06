Advertisement

SSM Health to offer inpatient COVID vaccinations

Bossier Parish Schools is hoping to vaccinate kids 16 and older.
Bossier Parish Schools is hoping to vaccinate kids 16 and older.(KSLA)
By Keagan Schlosser
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Patients admitted to a Wisconsin SSM Health hospital will be offered a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine during their stay beginning Wednesday.

The organization said if a second dose is required, patients will receive instructions about a follow-up appointment.

“This additional option will not only help protect potentially vulnerable patients when they return home from a hospital stay, but it will help protect our communities by helping us get closer to herd immunity,” Mo Kharbat, SSM Health Wisconsin Regional VP of Pharmacy, said.

To date, SSM Health in Wisconsin has administered more than 263,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines across their service area, according to a release.

SSM Health said they continue to host mobile vaccination clinics across the community.

Patients can receive a vaccine dose by asking about one during a previously scheduled appointment, by scheduling an appointment online or by calling their local Medical Group location.

Walk-in vaccinations are also available at primary care locations in Baraboo, Janesville, Madison, Monroe, Fond du Lac, Ripon, Sun Prairie and Waupun.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4 people hospitalized after Adventureland Park accident
1-39 crash
Lanes reopen after at least one injured in crash on I-39/90 near Janesville
Crews searching the Wisconsin River near Spring Green for Parker Kruse.
Loved ones wait for missing boater thrown overboard into Wisconsin River
Public Health Madison Dane County shared that over the last month daily cases are in a steady...
Health officials de-escalate status of Epsilon COVID-19 variant
16-year-old killed in Dane Co. crash

Latest News

UW budget includes no undergraduate tuition increases
Kids App: Animal Antics
Kids’ App Pick of the Week: Animal Antics
A fire that damaged two homes was traced to improperly discarded fireworks, according to...
Fireworks blamed for 2nd Madison house fire
Wisconsin FFA Convention marks beginning of Alliant Energy Center busy season
Alliant Energy Center holds first big event since ending COVID-19 clinic