Thompson announces new University Relations Vice President

(WSAW)
By Keagan Schlosser
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UW System President Tommy Thompson announced Tuesday that he has named Jeff Buhrandt as Interim Vice President for University Relations.

Buhrandt is replacing Scott Neitzel who is resigning his position after helping the UW System during the pandemic.

Neitzel, whose last day is July 18, helped craft UW System’s community and student testing program and the System’s legislative budget approval.

Buhrandt, who begins July 21, has a bachelor’s degree from UW-Stevens Point and a master’s degree from UW-Milwaukee.

He has served in a variety of roles at UW System since 2014, most recently as the Associate Vice President for Government Relations, where he oversaw the System’s interactions with the executive and legislative branches of state and federal government.

“With his extensive background in government relations and history at UW System, Jeff offers invaluable experience to lead the Office of University Relations,” Thompson said.

