Tracking multiple rounds of rain and a big cool down

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Tuesday will be the last hot and humid day before a cold front brings some BIG changes to the weather pattern. This slow-moving cold front will team up with a storm system and bring in multiple rounds of rain showers and storms Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday. This cold front will eventually drop south of the area on Wednesday, and much cooler and drier air will follow the front. Highs Wednesday and Thursday will struggle to hit 70 degrees.

A slow-moving cold front will bring in multiple rounds of rain and storms and a big cool down by the middle of the work week. (WMTV NBC15)

Tuesday afternoon will be hot and humid. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. With the higher humidity levels, max heat indices will be in the lower to mid 90s, so borderline dangerous heat will be possible. If you care going to spend a lot of time outside, make sure to stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water. With the cold front approaching from the north, scattered rain showers, downpours and thunderstorms will be possible. Places north of Madison towards central Wisconsin will have the best rain and storm chances today. Most places south of Madison towards the WI-IL state line will likely stay dry today.

Future Radar - Tuesday 4PM (WMTV NBC15)

There is a MARGINAL threat of severe weather Tuesday afternoon and evening for the northern half of the area. This is where a strong to severe thunderstorm, or two, cannot be ruled out today. If a stronger storm develops, the main threats will be damaging winds, small hail, locally heavy rainfall, and lightning. A MARGINGAL threat of severe weather is the lowest threat level, so widespread or significant severe weather is not expected.

Severe Weather Threat Map - Tuesday (WMTV NBC15)

Any threat of a stronger storm will come to an end Tuesday night, but the chance of rain will only increase. Scattered to widely scattered rain showers with a few storms will increase late tonight into Wednesday morning. Lows Tuesday night into Wednesday morning will range from the upper 50s north of Madison to the upper 60s along the WI-IL state line.

Wednesday is going to be a wet and cool summer day. Rain will be likely with a chance of a thunderstorms Wednesday morning through much of Wednesday afternoon. With the clouds and rain and cold front dropping south of the area, highs on Wednesday will only be in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees, which is well below average for this time of year. High temperature in Madison for this time of year is 82 degrees.

Wednesday's Planner (WMTV NBC15)

Widespread rainfall totals will be between 0.25″ and 0.75″. Locally higher amounts are expected north of Madison and where the thunderstorms develop. Some places south of Madison towards the WI-IL state line might not even see 0.25″ of rain.

Rainfall Potential through Wednesday (WMTV NBC15)

Thursday will be the pick day of the workweek. Thursday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy and dry. Thursday will still be a cool day, though. Highs on Thursday will only be in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

Big Cool Down Coming - Madison's Forecast Highs (WMTV NBC15)

An active weather pattern will return for the end of the workweek and this weekend. Rain and a few storms will be likely late Friday through Saturday. More rain showers and storms will be possible Sunday into Monday. Highs Friday through early next week will be in the mid to upper 70s, which is still below average for this time of year.

