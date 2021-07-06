Two local porsche companies join forces

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two North American industry leaders join forces Tuesday to continue their passion for Porsche racing.

Kelly-Moss Road & Race and Accumoto Motorsport have collaborated to create a new motorsport division focused on the development and preservation of vintage and historic Porsche race cars.

This new division will continue the Accumoto brand and Porsche Club of America Championship winning race cars.

“In the Porsche world, Kelly-Moss Road & Race has a stellar reputation for products and race results,” Porsche Motorsport North America Modern and Historic Workshop Manager, Erik Skirmants said. “The merger with Accumoto brings in even more unique products and skillsets to the company.”

You can find additional information on the division at Kelly Moss’ or Accumoto’s websites.

