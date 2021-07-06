Victim in East Side shooting dies from injuries, Madison Police says

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A woman who was shot on Madison’s East Side on Sunday morning has died from her injuries.

Madison police officers responded to the 1700 block of Onsgard Road at 1:30 a.m. and found a 31-year-old woman with a gunshot wound.

She was taken to the hospital and died from her injuries, according to MPD on Monday.

The victim and the suspect were known to each other.

Police say a person of interest in the case was taken into custody in another state.

Anyone with information regarding this incident, should contact MPD at 608-255-2345, or, you can remain anonymous and contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014, or, on the web at p3tips.com

