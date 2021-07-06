Advertisement

Warm and Humid Today; Turning Cooler Tomorrow

Highs today will be near 90 degrees
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 5:59 AM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A cold front is approaching southern Wisconsin from the northwest. Behind the front, much cooler air is expected to fill in through the middle of the week. Highs today will still be on the warm side with readings topping off around 89 degrees this afternoon. Humidity levels will remain highs as well. As the cold front approaches a few scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon. Rain will become likely by tomorrow. Highs Wednesday will be near 70 degrees, almost 20 degrees cooler than today. On Thursday, highs will only reach the upper 60s. Thursday is looking dry but more rain will move in by the weekend. Rain will be likely Saturday with chances continuing Sunday.

Today: Sunny to partly cloudy with a chance of showers/t-storms. High 89. Wind: West 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers/t-storms. Low: 63. Wind: Southwest 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Cloudy with rain likely. High: 71.

Thursday: Partly cloudy. High: 69.

