Adventureland “Raging River” ride passes last five years of state inspections

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Tonight authorities are trying to piece together what caused a raft to flip at an Iowa amusement park. The accident at Adventureland near Des Moines left one boy dead and three others hurt. Six people were on the raft at the time.

An attorney for Adventureland says the theme park is “a well-run and maintained facility” adding “The Raging River ride has been in operation for nearly four decades. It is a safe ride.”

State inspection reports back that statement up. The reports are called Amusement Safety Inspection Reports issued by the Iowa Division of Labor. According to the reports, the last time the ride was inspected was Friday, July 2, 2021. That’s one day before the fatal accident on July 3, 2021.

The report outlines different aspects of the ride including ramps, pins and bolts, bearings, support structures, seat belts and restraints, among other things. An inspector then grades those aspects with either an “S” meaning satisfactory or “US” for unsatisfactory. In the last five years, Raging River received all “S” scores besides one problem reported with a seat belt back in 2018 that was fixed on site. Since 2017, the ride passed the inspection.

Even with passing reports, an Iowa OSHA report shows the amusement park was fined $14,500 back in 2018 after an employee was hit by a test ride of a different amusement ride. The report says the employee broke their arm. The settlement was paid in 2019.

A regulator has ordered an Iowa amusement park not to restart a popular water ride pending an investigation into a boat accident that killed an 11-year-old boy and left his brother in critical condition.

Iowa Labor Commissioner Rod Roberts on Tuesday signed a cessation order that bars Adventureland Park from operating the Raging River until an investigation is complete and all hazards are corrected.

Adventureland, based near Des Moines in Altoona, voluntarily stopped operating the ride after Saturday night’s accident in which a boat carrying six members of a family flipped over.

Michael Jaramillo died Sunday from his injuries, and ABC’s “Good Morning America” reported Tuesday that one of his brothers remains hospitalized in a medically induced coma.

