Advertisement

Arizona governor accepts Evers NBA Finals bet - after the Suns win Game 1

Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton, front left, gets stopped by Phoenix Suns guard Devin...
Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton, front left, gets stopped by Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker, left, Suns center Deandre Ayton, second from right, and Suns forward Jae Crowder (99) during the first half of Game 1 of basketball's NBA Finals, Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)(Ross D. Franklin | AP)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - He may have waited until he knew his team had a one game lead in the NBA playoffs, but Arizona Governor Doug Ducey has now accepted his Wisconsin counterpart’s “friendly wager” on the Milwaukee Bucks-Phoenix Suns series.

Saying “[t]he @Suns don’t fear the deer,” Ducey responded Wednesday morning to Gov. Tony Evers last-minute proposal, which came in a tweet shortly after the first game tipped off, accepting the challenge.

Of course, that response came hours after the Suns topped the Bucks in the series opener in Phoenix, hopefully lulling Ducey (and the Suns) into a false sense of self-confidence before the Bucks rebound.

Ducey, for his part, has put up a 12-pack of Mother Road Beer’s Tower Station IPA against Evers’ offer of “Wisconsin’s finest sausage from Milwaukee’s own @usingersausage.” Either way, it sounds like someone is going to have the makings for a pretty fun cookout!

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4 people hospitalized after Adventureland Park accident
Crews searching the Wisconsin River near Spring Green for Parker Kruse.
Loved ones wait for missing boater thrown overboard into Wisconsin River
Traffic incident closes I-39/90 in Janesville on Tuesday, July 7, 2021.
Three injured after I-39/90 multi-vehicle crash in Janesville
1-39 crash
Lanes reopen after at least one injured in crash on I-39/90 near Janesville
Public Health Madison Dane County shared that over the last month daily cases are in a steady...
Health officials de-escalate status of Epsilon COVID-19 variant

Latest News

Phoenix Suns forward Dario Saric, left, shoots as Los Angeles Clippers forward Marcus Morris...
Suns forward Saric out with torn ACL in right knee
Aaron Rodgers dodges question about Packers future while playing The Match on July 6th.
Rodgers On Packers Opener: “I don’t know”
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo runs during the first half of Game 2 of the NBA Eastern...
Giannis starting in NBA Finals Game 1
Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Rowdy Tellez loses his glove as New York Yankees' Aaron Judge...
Brewers acquire Tellez from Blue Jays for Richards, Francis