Arizona governor accepts Evers NBA Finals bet - after the Suns win Game 1

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - He may have waited until he knew his team had a one game lead in the NBA playoffs, but Arizona Governor Doug Ducey has now accepted his Wisconsin counterpart’s “friendly wager” on the Milwaukee Bucks-Phoenix Suns series.

Saying “[t]he @Suns don’t fear the deer,” Ducey responded Wednesday morning to Gov. Tony Evers last-minute proposal, which came in a tweet shortly after the first game tipped off, accepting the challenge.

Of course, that response came hours after the Suns topped the Bucks in the series opener in Phoenix, hopefully lulling Ducey (and the Suns) into a false sense of self-confidence before the Bucks rebound.

Ducey, for his part, has put up a 12-pack of Mother Road Beer’s Tower Station IPA against Evers’ offer of “Wisconsin’s finest sausage from Milwaukee’s own @usingersausage.” Either way, it sounds like someone is going to have the makings for a pretty fun cookout!

