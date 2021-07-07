Beaver Dam home receives moderate damage from fire

BEAVER DAM, Wis. (WMTV) - The Beaver Dam Fire and Rescue Department is investigating after a fire caused moderate damage to a home Wednesday morning.

Officials were called around 6:15 a.m. to a fire on the first floor of a home on the 400 block of South Center Street. Reports stated the fire was spreading from the first floor to the second floor.

When the department arrived, they saw smoke coming out of a second floor window and stated the occupants had already evacuated from the building after they called firefighters.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire within five minutes of being dispatched.

Beaver Dam Fire continued, saying the fire caused moderate damage to the first floor and moderate smoke damage to the first and second floor.

The American Red Cross assisted the residents of the home.

Firefighters add that they found only one working smoke detector and are working to determine the cause of the fire.

The Beaver Dam Police Department, Dodge County Communication and Alliant Energy all assisted at the scene.

