Colby would be official Wisconsin cheese under bill

Colby was created in the Badger State more than 100 years ago
Photo source 123RF
Photo source 123RF(WSAW)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — In cheese-obsessed Wisconsin, which proudly touts itself as America’s Dairyland, the dairy cow is the official domestic animal, milk is the official state beverage and cheese is the official dairy product.

But believe it or not, in a state that produces more cheese than any other at 3.4 billion pounds each year, there is no official state cheese.

A bipartisan bill being heard by a state Assembly committee on Wednesday would change that.

The measure makes colby, which was created in Wisconsin more than 100 years ago, the official cheese.

The bill must pass the Legislature and be signed by Gov. Tony Evers before becoming law.

