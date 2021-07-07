Concert on Market Street celebrates Badger spirit two months from first home game

DEFOREST, Wis. (WMTV) - Concert on Market Street featured “Echoes of Camp Randall” Tuesday evening, ringing in the Badger spirit less than two months from UW-Madison’s first home game.

The event at DeForest Public Library featured the ever-lovable Bucky Badger as the UW Varsity Band played their classics.

The marching band was unable to perform in Camp Randall last football season due to COVID-19 precautions, but the stadium will be much livelier as it returns to full capacity this year.

The Badger’s first fan-filled home game will be Saturday, Sept. 4 against Penn State.

