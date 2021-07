MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The first Concerts on the Square of the season has been postponed.

The event was initially scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Breese Stevens Field. It’s been rescheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, July 8 due to weather conditions.

Tickets are available for purchase online for general admission seating.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.