Dane County public health officials look back on pandemic progress

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Nearly a year and a half into the pandemic, public health officials are looking back on the progress made.

Public Health Madison Dane County officials say the data comparison from 2020 to 2021 shows that vaccinations are working.

Public health specialist, Rebecca Lebeau highlights coronavirus related deaths. In December 2020 alone, there were 92 recorded deaths. Compare that to 88 deaths reported total in 2021 so far.

“I remember how overwhelmed we were,” said Lebeau, referencing surge after surge in the 2020 data.

“November 2020 we had such a high case count rate. We were having 200-700 cases a day,” she said. Now daily case numbers are regularly below 10. “Completely different scale,” said Lebeau.

From case counts to hospitalizations, public health officials say fewer people are getting sick in Dane County.

There have been ten or fewer active cases in long term care facilities, childcare centers, and correctional facilities for the past month. Schools had a spike in cases in late April but have been declining since then.

Health officials say the numbers show the vaccines are doing what they are intended to do, increasing hope that anyone still on the fence about getting the shot with gain some reassurance that its safe.

