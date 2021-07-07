Dodgeville man killed in Monday shooting in Madison; name released

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office has released the name of the 23-year-old Dodgeville man killed in a shooting over the holiday weekend.

According to the Medical Examiner’s report, Keshaun Q. Davis-Williams was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital early Monday morning. Its preliminary autopsy confirmed he died from injuries sustained in the shooting. Additional tests are underway.

On Monday, the Madison Police Dept. reported that officers found Davis-Williams around 12:45 a.m. Monday when they responded to reports of gunfire in the 4500 block of Verona Rd., near the Beltline interchange.

The officers on scene performed life saving measures until a medical team arrived to rush the man to the hospital where he later died from his injuries, the police department reported.

Investigators have not released any information indicating if they have identified a suspect in the case.

MPD’s Violent Crime Unit has taken the lead on the case. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at 608-255-2345, or to leave a tip anonymously with Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014. Tips can also be made online at p3tips.com.

