Advertisement

Dodgeville man killed in Monday shooting in Madison; name released

The Madison Police department is investigating a homicide that took place early Monday morning...
The Madison Police department is investigating a homicide that took place early Monday morning in the 4500 block of Verona Road.(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office has released the name of the 23-year-old Dodgeville man killed in a shooting over the holiday weekend.

According to the Medical Examiner’s report, Keshaun Q. Davis-Williams was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital early Monday morning. Its preliminary autopsy confirmed he died from injuries sustained in the shooting. Additional tests are underway.

On Monday, the Madison Police Dept. reported that officers found Davis-Williams around 12:45 a.m. Monday when they responded to reports of gunfire in the 4500 block of Verona Rd., near the Beltline interchange.

The officers on scene performed life saving measures until a medical team arrived to rush the man to the hospital where he later died from his injuries, the police department reported.

Investigators have not released any information indicating if they have identified a suspect in the case.

MPD’s Violent Crime Unit has taken the lead on the case. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at 608-255-2345, or to leave a tip anonymously with Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014. Tips can also be made online at p3tips.com.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4 people hospitalized after Adventureland Park accident
Crews searching the Wisconsin River near Spring Green for Parker Kruse.
Loved ones wait for missing boater thrown overboard into Wisconsin River
Traffic incident closes I-39/90 in Janesville on Tuesday, July 7, 2021.
Three injured after I-39/90 multi-vehicle crash in Janesville
1-39 crash
Lanes reopen after at least one injured in crash on I-39/90 near Janesville
Public Health Madison Dane County shared that over the last month daily cases are in a steady...
Health officials de-escalate status of Epsilon COVID-19 variant

Latest News

Officials identify 31-year-old woman killed in shooting on Madison’s east side
Wisconsin DNR to host ribbon-cutting ceremony for new Eagle Tower
Police say drivers should avoid the area of the Mason Street Bridge due to what they are...
DOT: No timeline for Mason Street Bridge repairs
Job seekers can now find their next career on TikTok