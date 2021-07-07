Advertisement

DOT: No timeline for Mason Street Bridge repairs

Police say drivers should avoid the area of the Mason Street Bridge due to what they are...
Police say drivers should avoid the area of the Mason Street Bridge due to what they are calling a mechanical issue.(WBAY Staff)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The heavily-traveled Mason Street Bridge became stuck in the open position Tuesday evening. Nineteen hours later, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said it isn’t sure why. Because it doesn’t know what needs to be fixed, it doesn’t know how long the bridge will be stuck.

The bridge went up shortly after 6 P.M. Tuesday for the GL Ostrander, a pusher tug, to pass through. The spans of the drawbridge became stuck at 61 degrees.

According to the DOT’s timeline, the bridge tender contacted another tender, and they tried to bring the bridge down manually. They then contacted the electrical engineering firm Faith Technologies. At 8:20 P.M., they notified state transportation authorities.

Until the bridge is repaired, drivers can use the Walnut or Main street bridges downtown, the I-43 Leo Frigo Memorial Bridge to the north, or the Highway 172 Bridge to the south.

The Mason Street Bridge is also known as the Don Tilleman Bridge. The latest numbers from the DOT show it carried an average of almost 39,000 vehicles per day in 2017. It’s part of State Highway 54. It carries traffic across the Fox River, and has interchanges connecting drivers with Madison and Monroe avenues on the east side and Broadway and Ashland Avenue on the west side.

The bridge was built in 1973. It had mechanical and electrical work done in 2015. In 2017, equipment was installed to operate the bridge remotely. In 2018, work was done on the flanking spans -- the part of the bridge immediately before the lifting spans.

The DOT says the Mason Street Bridge received two inspections this year. On March 29, it received an annual inspection of its movable spans. On April 19 it received an inspection of the entire bridge which is routinely done every two years.

Action 2 News will continue to follow this and bring you a First Alert Traffic update.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4 people hospitalized after Adventureland Park accident
Crews searching the Wisconsin River near Spring Green for Parker Kruse.
Loved ones wait for missing boater thrown overboard into Wisconsin River
Traffic incident closes I-39/90 in Janesville on Tuesday, July 7, 2021.
Three injured after I-39/90 multi-vehicle crash in Janesville
1-39 crash
Lanes reopen after at least one injured in crash on I-39/90 near Janesville
Public Health Madison Dane County shared that over the last month daily cases are in a steady...
Health officials de-escalate status of Epsilon COVID-19 variant

Latest News

Mayville Man sentenced to 3 years in prison for drunk driving
Phoenix Suns forward Dario Saric, left, shoots as Los Angeles Clippers forward Marcus Morris...
Suns forward Saric out with torn ACL in right knee
Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton, front left, gets stopped by Phoenix Suns guard Devin...
Arizona governor accepts Evers NBA Finals bet - after the Suns win Game 1
Public Health Madison Dane County shared that over the last month daily cases are in a steady...
More south central Wis. counties show low COVID-19 activity levels