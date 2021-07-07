DOT: No timeline for Mason Street Bridge repairs

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The heavily-traveled Mason Street Bridge became stuck in the open position Tuesday evening. Nineteen hours later, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said it isn’t sure why. Because it doesn’t know what needs to be fixed, it doesn’t know how long the bridge will be stuck.

The bridge went up shortly after 6 P.M. Tuesday for the GL Ostrander, a pusher tug, to pass through. The spans of the drawbridge became stuck at 61 degrees.

According to the DOT’s timeline, the bridge tender contacted another tender, and they tried to bring the bridge down manually. They then contacted the electrical engineering firm Faith Technologies. At 8:20 P.M., they notified state transportation authorities.

Until the bridge is repaired, drivers can use the Walnut or Main street bridges downtown, the I-43 Leo Frigo Memorial Bridge to the north, or the Highway 172 Bridge to the south.

The Mason Street Bridge is also known as the Don Tilleman Bridge. The latest numbers from the DOT show it carried an average of almost 39,000 vehicles per day in 2017. It’s part of State Highway 54. It carries traffic across the Fox River, and has interchanges connecting drivers with Madison and Monroe avenues on the east side and Broadway and Ashland Avenue on the west side.

The bridge was built in 1973. It had mechanical and electrical work done in 2015. In 2017, equipment was installed to operate the bridge remotely. In 2018, work was done on the flanking spans -- the part of the bridge immediately before the lifting spans.

The DOT says the Mason Street Bridge received two inspections this year. On March 29, it received an annual inspection of its movable spans. On April 19 it received an inspection of the entire bridge which is routinely done every two years.

