MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Giannis Antetokounmpo will play in Tuesday night’s Game 1 of the NBA Finals, according to the Bucks.

Giannis was listed on the Bucks’ starting lineup.

The Milwaukee Bucks are facing off against the Phoenix Suns at 8 p.m. Tuesday

Giannis is a go for game 1 of the NBA Finals. https://t.co/jf0C0UlWLe — George Balekji (@GeorgeBalekji) July 7, 2021

Giannis Antetokounmpo isn’t just playing, but starting tonight. Embodying his nickname, the Greek Freak. pic.twitter.com/FxMqS4EBjE — George Balekji (@GeorgeBalekji) July 7, 2021

