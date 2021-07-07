Greater Madison Senior Softball League back on the field after year-long shutdown

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After the pandemic forced a Madison senior softball team to sit on the sidelines, they’re back on the field this year.

Leaders of the Greater Madison Senior Softball League such as Ron Ramsden said everyone is glad to be back in action now that most of its 200 players are vaccinated.

“There’s a lot of friendships developed,” said Ramsden. “People who never knew each other get together and form a team and that’s amazing how people from different walks of life can become a team.”

Ramsden said he’s inspired each year by the team’s growing roster, many of whom play through having illnesses such as cancer or having knee replacements.

“To most people, after events like that, they might hang it up. Not in the GMSS,” he said. “The love of the game drives them and they are impressive.”

Players follow COVID-19 measures during the game, including having hand sanitizer with them on the field and using it often. Players must also maintain social distancing with teammates, as well as the umpire and batter. The league also recommends the umpire, batters and catchers wear a mask.

The league has been around since 2010 and is open to players ages 55 and older. There are 12 teams that play on Wednesdays and 11 that play on Thursdays.

All games are played at Verona Community Park.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.