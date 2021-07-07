Madison police investigate shooting near downtown

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is investigating after one man was wounded in a shooting near downtown late Wednesday morning.

According to the initial police report, officers responded shortly after 11 a.m. to the area near E. Gorham St. and N. Blount St., right next to James Madison Park, on a report that someone had been shot.

When they arrived, the officers found the man suffering from a gunshot wound to his arm, according to the report. The injury was not considered life-threatening and he was taken to the hospital for treatment. The man’s name was not released.

The police department described its investigation into the shooting as active and ongoing. They have not released any details about a potential suspect or suspects.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Madison Police Dept. at 608-255-2345. Anonymous tips can made to Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online to p3tips.com.

