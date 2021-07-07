Advertisement

Madison police investigate shooting near downtown

(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is investigating after one man was wounded in a shooting near downtown late Wednesday morning.

According to the initial police report, officers responded shortly after 11 a.m. to the area near E. Gorham St. and N. Blount St., right next to James Madison Park, on a report that someone had been shot.

When they arrived, the officers found the man suffering from a gunshot wound to his arm, according to the report. The injury was not considered life-threatening and he was taken to the hospital for treatment. The man’s name was not released.

The police department described its investigation into the shooting as active and ongoing. They have not released any details about a potential suspect or suspects.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Madison Police Dept. at 608-255-2345. Anonymous tips can made to Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online to p3tips.com.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4 people hospitalized after Adventureland Park accident
Crews searching the Wisconsin River near Spring Green for Parker Kruse.
Loved ones wait for missing boater thrown overboard into Wisconsin River
1-39 crash
Lanes reopen after at least one injured in crash on I-39/90 near Janesville
Traffic incident closes I-39/90 in Janesville on Tuesday, July 7, 2021.
Three injured after I-39/90 multi-vehicle crash in Janesville
Public Health Madison Dane County shared that over the last month daily cases are in a steady...
Health officials de-escalate status of Epsilon COVID-19 variant

Latest News

Disney has had 250 alligators removed from its properties in Florida over the last five years...
Sheriff: Alligator attack suspected in Florida woman’s death
Concerts on the Square postponed due to weather
school
A Stoughton mother talks about sticking with virtual classes
school
Students continue virtual learning despite the return to in-person classes