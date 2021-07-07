Mayville Man sentenced to 3 years in prison for drunk driving

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 56-year-old man of Mayville, WI has been sentenced to 3 years in prison and 5 years of extended supervision by the Dodge County Circuit Court.

Gregory Cundy was convicted back in March of this year of Operating while under the Influence and Obstructing or Resisting an Officer.

According to a press release from the Dodge County District Attorney’s Office, on July 2, 2019 officers responded to a call about a damaged vehicle on Allen St. in Mayville. A witness stated that a Ford Fusion backed up and collided into a vehicle while attempting to park, where it then proceeded to speed away from the area.

Based off of descriptions of the Ford Fusion officers were able to trace it back to Cundy and discovered scuff marks on the vehicle consistent with the collision. He stated that he had previously backed into things with the vehicle.

Cundy later admitted that he had been drinking the night of the incident.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.