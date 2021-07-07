More south central Wis. counties show low COVID-19 activity levels

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - More counties in south central Wisconsin are showing low levels of COVID-19 disease activity Wednesday, the Department of Health Services’ COVID-19 dashboard shows.

According to the dashboard, Green and Iowa Co. both show low levels of COVID-19 disease activity. Lafayette County has been showing low activity levels for at least two weeks.

Most other counties in the south central region are showing medium levels of COVID-19 activity, including Dane County.

Other groups to note:

DHS confirmed 154 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the seven day rolling average up to 71.

There have been 613,280 COVID-19 cases recorded to date in Wisconsin.

Health officials added one new death to its system on Tuesday, bringing the total up to 7331 in Wisconsin.

COVID-19 vaccine administration slows

The percentage of Wisconsin residents who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine has remained unchanged since Monday.

About 50.5% of residents, or 3.9 million people, have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine. DHS reports 47.7% of people have completed their vaccine series.

Other groups to note:

Half of the Asian population in Wisconsin has received at least their first COVID-19 vaccine, which is leading the state for race by vaccination rates.

The number of 12-15 year olds in Wisconsin is nearing 30%, currently at 28.5%.

Dane County is nearing having seven in 10 of its residents with at least one COVID-19 vaccine, being currently at 69.1%.

