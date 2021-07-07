MPD reveals new details in weekend homicides

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police are still investigating two deadly shootings in two days from this holiday weekend.

One happened early Sunday morning on the east side, on the 1700 block of Onsgard Road. A 31-year-old woman was shot and killed.

The second happened early Monday morning on the west side. A 23-year-old man was shot and killed on Verona Road in the passenger seat of a vehicle.

Police say a person of interest in the east side shooting is in custody in Indiana. He was arrested on an unrelated charge, according to authorities.

Officers are still looking for a suspect from the west side shooting.

In short, Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes says the number of shootings is up. Officers report a 45% increase in shell casing recovered this year compared to 2020.

“Give us a call early, early if there’s something you think we need to know so we can get there,” Barnes said. “The officers or I or community members from Focus Interrupted will be there to mitigate any complaints. The other message is, if you do think that it’s a good idea to pick up a gun and hurt someone, we will arrest you and bring you to justice.”

Now, Barnes and several community groups are calling for change.

“When there are challenges among each other, challenges among our young folks, our parents that know when things are going on, it’s time for us to stop being silent and work together to make sure that this does not happen again,” Anthony Cooper from Focus Interrupted Coalition said.

Barnes is asking the community to be MPD’s ‘eyes and ears’. Anyone with information about the east or west side shootings is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.