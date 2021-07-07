Officials identify 31-year-old woman killed in shooting on Madison’s east side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a woman killed in a shooting on the 4th of July on Madison’s east side.

Officials say Keairra C. Fields, 31, was taken to a local hospital after the incident around 1:40 a.m. on the 1700 block of Onsgard Road. She was later pronounced dead.

The medical examiner’s office completed an autopsy on Monday and results indicate Fields died from homicidal firearm related trauma.

The Madison Police Department and Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office are still investigating this death. There is additional testing being performed.

Police said Tuesday that a person of interest in the east side shooting is in custody in Indiana. He was arrested on an unrelated charge, according to authorities.

The Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office also released the name of the 23-year-old Dodgeville man killed in a shooting over the holiday weekend.

