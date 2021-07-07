Advertisement

Overnight fire rips through north Madison home, RV

Firefighters battle a fire at a home in north Madison on Wednesday, July 7, 2021.
Firefighters battle a fire at a home in north Madison on Wednesday, July 7, 2021.(Madison Fire Dept.)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 9:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Investigators are still trying to determine what sparked an overnight blaze that tore through a home on Madison’s north side as well as an RV parked in the driveway.

According to the Madison Fire Department’s initial report, neighbors first spotted the fire, calling 911 around 12:20 a.m. to report an “orange glow” outside of their home. The people living inside the burning house awoke to their smoke detectors going off, collected their dog, and escaped to safety.

The first firefighters reached the home, which is in the 1100 block of Shasta Drive, approximately three minutes after the 911 call and could see heavy flames in front of the home, the report continued. The fire was spreading from the garage area, around the exterior of the home, and onto the roof.

Firefighters mounted an exterior attack on the structure and focused one of their truck’s deck guns on the heavy flames near the chimney, MFD stated. A propane tank ruptured, however fire crews moved into the house to contain the fires.

Firefighters were able to get the flames under control around 1 a.m., according to the report.

Additionally, the RV parked in the home’s driveway was consumed by the fire. Between the home and the vehicle, investigators estimate the fire did approximately $200,000 in damage and are still trying to determine its cause.

The two people who live in the home were displaced by the fire and were being assisted by the American Red Cross.

