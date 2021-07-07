Rain Brings Cooler Conditions

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A slow-moving cold front continues to move through the area as of Wednesday evening. This will keep some scattered showers and isolated storms around. At this point, just light rain totals around a tenth of an inch are expected moving forward. Rain will start to taper late tonight as temperatures dip into the upper 50s. Some patchy fog can’t be ruled out early Thursday.

Thursday will be a mainly cloudy day with much cooler temperatures. Highs are only expected around 70 degrees. There is a small chance of some afternoon showers. a better chance of showers will return on Friday as highs rebound into the lower 70s. Overall, the pattern will remain unsettled heading into the weekend. This will keep a daily chance of showers around, although many dry hours will also be present. Temperatures will slowly warm into the middle and upper 70s.

Storm chances still expected into early next week as highs jump to the lower 80s. At this point, no washouts are expected, and any rain will help the ongoing drought situation.

