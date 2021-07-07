Reports: 3 law enforcement officers shot, wounded in Chicago
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 7:52 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
CHICAGO (AP) — Police say three undercover law enforcement officers were shot and wounded while driving onto a freeway on Chicago’s South Side.
The shooting was reported about 6 a.m. near the 22nd District police station in the city’s Morgan Park neighborhood.
The injuries to the officers were reportedly not considered life-threatening.
No arrests have been reported.
The shootings come a day after police reported that 100 people were shot in Chicago — including two police officers who were wounded while trying to break up a crowd — over the long Fourth of July weekend.
