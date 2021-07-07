Advertisement

Sen. Ron Johnson mouths to Republican group that climate change is ‘bullsh*t’

(WSAW)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After Republican Sen. Ron Johnson said last week that he is not a climate change denier, CNN released a video Wednesday from a few weeks ago of him telling a group that it is “bullsh*t.”

“I don’t know about you guys, but I think climate change is -- as Lord Monckton said -- bullsh*t,” the Wisconsin Republican said. Johnson did not utter the expletive, but mouthed it and referred to British conservative climate change denier Lord Christopher Monckton. Johnson added, “By the way, it is.”

The senator made the comments in June during the Republican Women of Greater Wisconsin Luncheon in Wauwatosa.

“My statements are consistent. I am not a climate change denier, but I also am not a climate change alarmist,” Johnson stated to CNN.

Johnson has maintained that he is undecided about seeking a third term in 2022 and said in June that he feels no pressure to make up his mind any time soon.

Johnson previously pledged not to serve more than two terms, but has since walked that back. He said his “primary goal” is to keep the seat in Republican control.

Numerous Republicans are considering running if Johnson steps down, and several Democrats have already launched their campaigns.

