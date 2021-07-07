Advertisement

Sheriff: Alligator attack suspected in Florida woman’s death

Disney has had 250 alligators removed from its properties in Florida over the last five years...
Disney has had 250 alligators removed from its properties in Florida over the last five years since a boy was killed at Grand Floridian Resort and Spa.
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
VALRICO, Fla. (AP) - Sheriff’s officials say an alligator apparently attacked a woman whose body was found in a retention pond near Tampa.

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s deputies found the woman’s body in a pond Sunday night. The family of the 29-year-old woman told WFLA-TV that she was known to swim in the pond.

They said they are grieving and asked for privacy. Sheriff’s officials say the woman suffered injuries “consistent with an alligator attack.” The medical examiner’s office will determine the official cause of death.

Deputies called the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and trappers to the scene to try to catch the gator.

